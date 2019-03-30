Callum Wilson Wanted by Host of Premier League Clubs Including Chelsea & Everton

Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson will be a wanted man come the end of the season as transfer talk surrounding the forward has seen him linked him with the likes of Chelsea and now Everton.

Having scored 11 goals and contributed six assists in the Premier League this season, the England international has been labelled with a £40m price tag. However, this could soon rise with more and more clubs rumoured to be interested in Wilson - especially as he continues to find the back of the net for club and country.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Perhaps what has been most impressive about the former Coventry striker is the way he has come back from a knee operation which kept him out of action two months. Not only has he hit the ground running since returning from injury but his partnership with teammate Josh King has made them one of the most lethal duos in the Premier League.

It is no wonder that it has been reported by The Sun that struggling Everton manager Marco Silva is joining the hunt to secure the 27-year-old's signature before the beginning of next season.

However, whether Everton can fight off Chelsea in the transfer market looks unlikely. To make matters worse for the Toffees, Leicester City and West Ham have also been said to have an interest in Wilson. As a result of the number of clubs interested, numerous bids could see the price skyrocket above £40m which almost certainly will force Bournemouth's hand in letting Wilson leave.

For now, the Everton boss will have to make do with the forwards he has as they look to push for a top seven finish in the league. England youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin has recently secured his place in the starting lineup whilst Brazilian winger Richarlison has enjoyed a solid season with the Toffees.