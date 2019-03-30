Real Madrid Have Made Contact With Paul Pogba's Agent Twice Ahead of Summer Transfer

Real Madrid have been in touch with the agent of Manchester United's Paul Pogba on two occasions, as they consider a move for the midfielder this summer.

Pogba was last linked with Real Madrid when he was pushing for a move away from Juventus, but the club's hierarchy refused to pay his price tag and Manchester United were largely unchallenged for his signature in 2016.

Following the revelations that Real Madrid are prepared to pay £125m for Pogba's signature this summer, Marca adds that the club's top brass have already held talks with his agent Mino Raiola to discuss the potential switch.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Raiola, who hasn't always been on the best of terms with officials at Real Madrid, is understood to have stressed Pogba's desire to move to the Santiago Bernabéu at the end of the season.

Even though Pogba appears to have had a U-turn under new Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the Spanish outlet claims he still wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, with recent comments from the World Cup winner that Real Madrid are a 'dream' club furthering speculation.

United manager Solskjaer called Pogba and his teammate Marcus Rashford 'vital' for the club's future.

“They are vital for our future,” Solskjaer said in is pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Watford, via the Telegraph. “You have got loads of players who you can build a team around and those are two that you asked me about.”

Pogba's future will have to be juggled by Raiola this summer, however, as another one of his clients is expected to secure a big money move to one of Europe's top dogs at the end of the season.

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has most notably linked with a move to Barcelona where he would follow in the footsteps of teammate Frenkie de Jong.

But Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the teenager following his impressive performances for club and country this season.