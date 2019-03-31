6 Huddersfield Stars Who Could Be Sold Following Relegation

For Huddersfield Town, the Premier League dream is over. After slumping to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace, the Terriers' relegation has now been confirmed, and it could be time for a change.

Relegation often leads to a busy summer, with plenty of players leaving as the team looks to rebuild and try again.

Here are six Huddersfield stars who could find themselves moving on this summer, and where they could end up.

Aaron Mooy

Aaron Mooy has long been heralded as the star of this Huddersfield side. The former Manchester City man has brought creativity, goals and determination to the Terriers, earning plaudits from many fans across the country.

It would certainly be painful for Huddersfield to lose Mooy, but he will likely see his future at a level higher than the Championship, which will be good news for the rest of the Premier League.

Everton could be a tempting offer for Mooy, especially if the Toffees fail to land Andre Gomes on a permanent deal. The same goes for Leicester City, who could turn to Mooy as a permanent replacement for current loanee Youri Tielemans. If you want creativity and grit in the midfield, Mooy is your man.

Terence Kongolo

After spending the end of last season on loan at the John Smith's Stadium, Terence Kongolo impressed enough in the Premier League to earn himself a permanent switch, with Huddersfield handing Monaco around £18m for his services in the summer.

The 25-year-old Dutchman has shown enough to prove that he can hang in the top flight, and is far too good to be playing his football in the second tier of English football.

Mid-table sides such as Newcastle United or Southampton should look to recruit the versatile Kongolo, who could operate either as a first-choice option or as a capable deputy.

Philip Billing

Throughout this season, Philip Billing has threatened to establish himself as a Premier League star. The towering Dane has looked solid at the base of Huddersfield's midfield, and has comfortably done enough to earn him a move to remain in the league.

He loves a physical battle, but also boasts the composure to pick out a pass, allowing his creative teammates to flourish. At just 22 years old, Billing could be a step away from blossoming.

A move to Tottenham Hotspur has been touted, whilst Manchester City could look at Billing as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho. If that seems too far at the minute, Billing could find game time with the likes of Crystal Palace or West Ham United, whilst Watford could spring for him if either Etienne Capoue or Abdoulaye Doucoure leave the club.

Danny Williams

Many neutral fans may have forgotten that Danny Williams is still a Huddersfield player. The American had the majority of this season ripped away from him through various serious injuries, and it should come as no surprise that the Terriers struggled in his absence.

Last season, Williams was a solid enforcer in midfield, providing strength and physicality to allow his teammates to move forwards. With him gone, Huddersfield have lacked balance, and it has ultimately cost them.

A 30-year-old midfielder with a history of injury problems is not likely to be top of many sides' wish lists, but any newly-promoted side should look at Williams to bring Premier League experience.

Steve Mounie

Steve Mounie's time in English football looks to be coming to an end. The powerful young striker was supposed to be the next African sensation in the league, but he instead became the butt of many jokes as Huddersfield's forwards continuously failed to score.

21-year-old Karlan Grant was picked up in January, and Huddersfield would be wise to give the Englishman plenty of experience in the Championship, as he could be the man to lead them into their next foray into the Premier League.

Mounie left Ligue 1 to come to England, and it would not be a surprise to see him return to France. He managed 14 goals in the 2016/17 Ligue 1 season, which will undoubtedly have won him fans across the country. His English nightmare could soon be over.

Adama Diakhaby

If Adama Diakhaby had come good, there is no way Huddersfield would have fallen back to the Championship. The young Frenchman had shown flashes of brilliance in Ligue 1, and the £9m which they paid to sign him would have been great business if Diakhaby had continued to develop. Unfortunately, he did not.

He failed to register either a goal or an assist all season and has often found himself out of the matchday squad completely. Sometimes players are simply poorly suited to the Premier League, and Diakhaby looks to be one of those.

Remaining in the Premier League seems incredibly unlikely, so a return to France looks to be on the cards. He is just 22 years old, so still has plenty of time to recover from a poor campaign. Diakhaby will likely have plenty of offers to choose from in France, as his potential remains clear to see.