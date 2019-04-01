4 of Hugo Lloris' Most High-Profile Blunders for Tottenham Hotspur This Season

A World Cup winning captain with France last summer, saying Hugo Lloris has endured a mixed season at Tottenham would be apt. The goalkeeper has pulled off a number of highlight-reel worthy saves as he does, but there's a nagging feeling that the 32-year-old is losing the consistency to be regarded as one of the very best in the business.

After Mauricio Pochettino's side had done so well to claw themselves back to level terms against Liverpool at Anfield, Lloris literally chucked a hard-earned point away and left his side's top four hopes in the balance.

With Lloris' blunder on Sunday afternoon being the latest in a worryingly lengthy list of gaffes this season, we've had a look at some of the worst mistakes the Frenchman has made this year.

Liverpool (31/03/2019)

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Having gone into the break trailing 1-0 at a rocking Anfield, tactical changes by Mauricio Pochettino saw Spurs fight back in the second-half and deservedly level things up through Lucas Moura. With the top four race as close as it's ever been, a point at Anfield would have been a fantastic result for a Spurs side that were in wretched domestic form before the international break.

But instead, when a looping cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold was met with a tame header back across goal by Mohamed Salah, Hugo Lloris was on hand to embarrassingly push it out and onto the oblivious Toby Alderweireld. The ball ricocheted off the Belgian centre-back and trickled over the line to send the Kop into pandemonium and leave Spurs with nil points.



Barcelona (03/10/2018)

Julian Finney/GettyImages

After just returning from a thigh injury in the early stages of the season, Pochettino thrust his captain straight back into the spotlight against one of the greatest sides in Europe. Perhaps it was too much too soon for someone even of Lloris' experience, with the goalkeeper desperately at fault for the opening goal inside the first couple of minutes.





A beautifully weighted through ball from Lionel Messi inside the left channel for the onrushing Jordi Alba saw Lloris make the decision to come charging out of his goal to sweep up. Unfortunately for the Frenchman, in an instance of miscommunication with Kieran Trippier, Alba got to the ball first and had enough time to pull it back to teammate Philippe Coutinho to fire home. Conceding an early goal against any side would be disastrous but against Barcelona, it proved to be fatal, with Spurs falling to a 4-2 defeat.

PSV (24/10/2018)

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

In another moment of madness in the Champions League, Lloris single-handedly cost Spurs a massive three points in the group stages. Leading 2-1 away from home against PSV in a must-win game, the Frenchman's focus and concentration was again called into question from a relatively straightforward direct ball.





Sprinting off his line, Lloris wiped out Mexican star Hirving Lozano to earn himself an early bath, and with just ten men on the field, the Spurs rearguard couldn't hold on and saw Luuk de Jong pinch a late equaliser. Pochettino's men have been criticised in recent years for being typically 'Spursy' over a season, but at the Philips Stadium in the Netherlands, Lloris 'spursed' it all up by himself

Chelsea (27/02/2019)

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Still involved in the hunt for the Premier League title, and coming up against a Chelsea side fresh off the Kepa Arrizabalaga debacle in the Carabao Cup final, it was all set up for Spurs to turn at Stamford Bridge and avenge their 2016 demons. Instead, Lloris hit the self-destruct button to send his side's title hopes up in smoke.





After Pedro powered up the afterburners and turned Alderweireld inside out, the Spaniard squeezed the ball between Lloris and the near post to hand the Blues the lead. With Spurs struggling to lay a hand on Chelsea, things turned from bad to worse when a mix-up between Trippier and Lloris (again) saw the England right-back's back-pass evade his goalkeeper who was out of position to seal an agonising 2-0 loss.