6 Things We Learned From an Enthralling Weekend of Premier League Football

Late drama is one of the most exciting parts about football, and we saw plenty of that this weekend. There were several key moments which could shape both ends of the Premier League table, and this could be looked at as a pivotal weekend for many.

Here are six things we learned from the hectic action this weekend.

Liverpool Can Go All the Way

It is always said that the best teams know how to win tough games, even when they aren't at their best. It looked as though Tottenham Hotspur had handed Manchester City another advantage in the title race, but the ugliest of own goals kept Liverpool's dream alive.

These are the sort of games that champions win. You don't always have to be stunningly excellent, you just have to know how to score.

Whether they win the title is still up to City, but Jurgen Klopp's side show no sign of shying away from a fight.

Man City Really Want This Title

They may have the game in hand, but constantly seeing Liverpool ahead of them in the league table will be tough for City's squad. They know they cannot afford to slip up but, fortunately for Pep Guardiola, such a catastrophe seems unlikely.

The Citizens unleashed shot after shot after shot on Fulham's goal, finishing with 24 efforts in a clear signal of intent to their opponents. Just winning a game is not enough, City want to show their dominance in each and every second that passes by.

They may have only managed two goals, but they will come out next week and try to triple that tally, which sounds like bad news for Liverpool. City want to win this, and this kind of form doesn't often go unrewarded.

Maurizio Sarri Is in Real Trouble

Anyone within earshot of the Cardiff City Stadium will be able to tell you that Maurizio Sarri is in trouble. As his Chelsea side fell 1-0 down against the Bluebirds, fans began venting their frustrations towards Sarri, and it didn't make for pretty listening.

Most seem to want him gone and, as we have seen from Chelsea in the past, they're not scared to pull the trigger. Rarely does a manager survive such a public outcry of disgust, and the situation will only worsen if they fail to reach the top four.

Fans are tired of his man management, his methods and his constant cry for tactical improvement. With just seven games remaining, will Sarri be given the time to turn it around? Chelsea's track record suggests not.

Neil Warnock Is Set for More Frustrating Weeks

Cardiff City should have won at least a point against Chelsea. Cesar Azpilicueta's equaliser was so far offside, the Spaniard might as well have been at Stamford Bridge. It's safe to say Neil Warnock wasn't happy.

He could be seen screaming at anyone who dared enter his way, before engaging in a classic Western stand-off with the officials. He's right to be frustrated, but with his side five points from safety, he should probably get used to that feeling.

Cardiff need wins, and they look to be in trouble. They created little against Chelsea, and still have to play City, Liverpool and Manchester United. The clock is ticking, and time is running out.

Wolves Aren't Supernatural After All

Without a doubt, the most exciting story in the Premier League for neutral fans has been the emergence of Wolverhampton Wanderers. From their squad, to their manager, to their tactics, everything has been outstanding for Wolves this season, but they came crashing back down to earth on Saturday.

Sean Dyche set up his Burnley side to frustrate Wolves, but the visitors rarely looked like creating much anyway. Earning big wins against top-six sides means nothing if you can't see off a relegation-threatened Burnley.

Europa League qualification is still a possibility, but Wolves cannot afford to drop many more points, especially against sides who (with all due respect to Burnley) they should be beating. Worrying signs for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Man Utd Can Win Ugly Too

The amount of excitement surrounding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United is incredible, but they almost lost all of it with their underwhelming performance against Watford.

At the end of the day, they won 2-1. The record books will show that they won, but anyone who watched the game will tell you a different story. The Red Devils were second-best for the majority of the game, but none of that matters now.

They can win pretty and they can win ugly. The important thing is, they can win. With a top-four finish looking more likely with every victory, few fans will be worried by their showing.