Atletico Madrid Give Injury Update on Diego Costa After Forward's Early Substitution Against Alaves

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that striker Diego Costa has suffered a thigh injury following the 4-0 win over Deportivo Alaves, and will undergo further evaluation.

The 30-year-old doubled his side's lead on 11 minutes, but only lasted until half-time before being replaced by Thomas Lemar - who would himself go on to pick up an injury. 

Some concern had arisen surrounding Costa's condition, especially considering the difficult season he has endured, with various injuries keeping him out for a total of 22 games since the start of the campaign, and the club confirmed via an official statement that he is set for another spell on the sidelines thanks to a 'break in the muscles of the back of the thigh.'

It's unconfirmed if it is a recurrence of the muscular injury that kept him out for much of March, but in any case, no timeline has been placed on his recovery as yet.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

As for Lemar, he finished the 4-0 victory, but has been diagnosed with a 'grade I myotendinous lesion in the hamstring musculature of the thigh'. He  is also to undergo further evaluation before a return date can be decided. 


Both players will miss out the visit of Girona on Tuesday, and it seems likely they will also miss the trip to Barcelona at the weekend, as Atleti look to cut the ten point gap between themselves and the La Liga leaders. 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Doing so without Costa and Lemar for the forseeable will be no easy task, but with the likes of Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa available to step in, they should be well covered. 

