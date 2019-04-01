Coca-Cola Win Naming Rights for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

Soft drinks giant Coca-Cola have won the naming rights to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the 62,000-seater venue's new title to come into effect immediately.

The stadium, which is now the biggest club venue in London, is finally set to host its first Premier League game after months of delays.

Following an Under-18s test event, legends match and first-team training sessionSpurs will play their first game at the newly named Coca-Cola Arena on Wednesday night as they take on London rivals Crystal Palace.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It is reported that Coca-Cola beat out other bidders Heinz and Evian to be awarded the multi-million pound sponsorship deal, which includes several other marketing initiatives in addition to the naming rights.

A PR representative from Coca-Cola said, via a press release: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with Tottenham Hotspur.

"As the most famous bottle in the world, Coca-Cola obviously has a lot of synergy with Spurs. It's a match made in heaven for us.

COLE BURSTON/GettyImages

"We look forward to a relatively successful but ultimately disappointing partnership."

As part of the new sponsorship deal, Tottenham's traditional matchday mascot of a cockerel will be replaced by a giant bottle, while there are reportedly talks about including the bottle insignia on the club's kits for the following season.

As part of a corporate responsibility programme, Coca-Cola and Tottenham have committed to installing bottle banks around the state of the art venue for recycling, encouraging fans to 'bottle it!'.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

When asked for comment, manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "How did this get signed off? I mean really. Come on. God, I wish I was at Real Madrid."

Just in case this wasn't already abundantly clear. This is an April Fools' and not a real story.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message