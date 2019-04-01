Sergio Ramos Set to Appear in Game of Thrones Final Season

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

Real Madrid and Spain superstar Sergio Ramos will play a small role in the final season of popular HBO series Game of Thrones, it has been revealed.

The four-time Champions League winner, who is also filming his own Amazon Prime docu-series, secretly took time out to film with the Game of Thrones cast in Spain last year and will play an as yet unknown part in the show's season eight finale, when it airs this month.

Ramos is no stranger to the screen, having previously made cameos in Goal II: Living the Dream and in the Spanish comedy/action film film Torrente 4. Game of Thrones has previously used celebrities in small roles in the show, with Ed Sheeran making an appearance in season seven.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Insider source AF revealed the teaser on Monday that Ramos had spent time on location with the cast in Spain, filming several scenes for the upcoming part. Leaked images from the notoriously secretive sets show Ramos dressed in armour, wielding a mace.

With the likes of Joffrey and Ramsey Bolton both gone from the show, there is speculation that Ramos has been brought in as a new bad guy, while some have even predicted a 'Battle of the Bastards' part two, featuring the legendary master of the dark arts Ramos against his old rival Mohamed Salah.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The revelation of Ramos' part in the show sheds light on a cryptic tweet sent by the Real Madrid captain last month, which read: "Ultimate 5-a-side team? Hodor in goal, Bronn at the back, Arya through the middle, Tyrion and the Mountain up top. Classic big man little man partnership. #RamosIsComing"

Just in case this wasn't already abundantly clear. This is an April Fools' and not a real story.

