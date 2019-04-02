Arsenal Eye Ryan Fraser as Unai Emery Considers Move to Replace Ineffectual Loanee Denis Suarez

Arsenal are planning a summer transfer swoop for Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser as they look to replace on-loan midfielder Denis Suarez.

The Scotland international has been in superb form for the Cherries this season, notching seven goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

His current deal at the Vitality Stadium expires in June 2020, giving the Gunners encouragement that they could bring him in for a significantly reduced fee.

A combination of that contract situation and his scintillating performances have led boss Unai Emery to earmark Fraser as a suitable successor to Suarez, who has been distinctly underwhelming since joining from Barcelona in January. The club are not expected to push for a permanent deal for the Spaniard, leaving a vacancy in their squad.

The Times report that Fraser is part of the former Paris Saint-Germain manager's summer wish-list as the latter looks to bolster his attacking options. Emery is also thought to admire the 25-year-old's versatility, as he is able to operate both as a wideman and as a number ten.

It would be something of a coup for the Emirates Stadium outfit after Fraser's outstanding displays for Bournemouth this campaign. Only Eden Hazard has amassed more assists in the Premier League, demonstrating the exceptional levels he has reached under Eddie Howe.

It represents the sort of innovative deals that Arsenal will be trying to engineer in future transfer windows, with funds for new recruits running low at the club.

Fraser is by no means the only player being monitored by the north Londoners, with the team also searching for a replacement for Juventus-bound midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Unfortunately, the strict budget is likely to mean Emery must first sell current personnel if he wants to bring in elite-level players. Otherwise, they must rely upon cut-price deals like that for the Bournemouth star.