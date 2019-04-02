Bernd Leno Admits Arsenal Need to Win Every Game to Ensure Champions League Qualification

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has suggested that Arsenal must win every game between now and the end of the season in order to ensure Champions League qualification, following their win over Newcastle United.

Leno kept just his fifth Premier League clean sheet of the season as Arsenal moved into third place in the table.

The Gunners scored a goal in either half on their way to a 2-0 victory, with the Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey opening the scoring and striker Alexandre Lacazette putting the game out of sight with just eight minutes to go.

10 - Arsenal have won 10 consecutive home league games within the same season for the first since May 1998. Perfect. #ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/BFYfnqhS9c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2019

Leno, who Arsenal signed from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, has impressed since taking the number one sport from veteran Petr Cech, with notable performances in recent weeks against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

After the game he told the club's official website: "We’re in a very good position but it’s still a long way because the other teams will wait for our mistake."

Arsenal are two points clear of both Spurs and United, with Chelsea a further point back in sixth position.

Perfect night yesterday 😃💪🏽 another clean sheet ✅ @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/weuTzMgN0t — Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) April 2, 2019

With the table proving tight Leno predicted that Arsenal would need to maintain their recent form in order to secure a spot in next season's Champions League.

Leno said: "We have to be focused in every game and if it’s possible we need to win every game. Then we can get back to the Champions League.

"We knew that after the international break we had a very important game. We saw that mentality last night."

In their next Premier League fixture on Sunday Arsenal go to Goodison Park to play Everton, which is followed by a tricky Europa League first leg tie against Napoli the following Thursday.

While Arsenal have played all of their matches against the rest of the so-called big six, they do have five away fixtures to contend with before the end of the season.

Their away form has been comparatively poor to that seen at home, where they have won their last ten Premier League matches and dropped just seven points all season.