Cagliari 0-2 Juventus: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bianconeri Extend Serie A Lead to 18 Points

Juventus were able to extend their lead at the top of Serie A to 18 points with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Cagliari on Tuesday evening.

The Bianconeri didn't have it all their own way during the opening exchanges, but they were able to take the lead on the 20 minute mark through Leonardo Bonucci. Federico Bernardeschi whipped in a dangerous corner and Bonucci rose highest to head the ball firmly into the bottom corner.

The second-half was similarly difficult to negotiate and chances proved hard to come by for the visitors. Moise Kean, who worked tirelessly up top, was eventually rewarded with a late goal, converting from close range to seal the deal for his side.

CAGLIARI



Player Ratings

Starting XI: Cragno (6); Srna (6), Ceppitelli (5), Piscane (6), Lykogiannis (5); Farago (5), Cigarini (6), Ionita (6); Barella (7), Joao Pedro (6), Pavoletti (5).

Substitutes: Birsa (5), Cerri (4), Padoin (5).

JUVENTUS

Key Talking Point

At this stage, the league is all but wrapped up for Juventus, so they'll be using these sorts of games to ensure that they can keep up some momentum ahead of their remaining Champions League fixtures.

They were often left frustrated by a robust Cagliari side, but they managed the game well and were deserved winners. The likes of Miralem Pjanic and Emre Can dictated the tempo of the game in the middle of the park and, although they often struggled to bridge the gap between midfield and attack, they were able to stifle their energetic opposition.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have one more game before they return to Champions League action which, in reality, is the only competition supporters are craving success.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Szczesny (6); Caceres (6), Bonucci (7), Chiellini (6); De Sciglio (6), Pjanic (7*), Emre Can (6), Matuidi (7), Alex Sandro (6); Bernardeschi (7), Kean (7).

Substitutes: Bentancur (6).

Star Man - Miralem Pjanic





A perfect evening for Pjanic, who celebrated his 29th birthday with a strong display in the middle of the park.

The Bosnian rarely put a foot wrong, executing pass after pass with consummate ease, whilst also matching Cagliari for physicality when required. With a few first team regulars absent through injury, Pjanic stepped up and led the team further up the pitch, exemplifying just how important he is for the Old Lady.

Can also deserves a mention for seamlessly dropping into the back three after Martin Caceres was forced off midway through the second-half with an injury.

