Harry Redknapp Claims Mauricio Pochettino Is Under 'No Pressure' Despite Recent Poor Form

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has claimed Mauricio Pochettino is not in danger of losing his job despite Spurs' recent poor form.

Tottenham have lost four of their last five Premier League games and have gone from being potential title contenders to falling into becoming embroiled in a dog fight to finish in the top four.

Pochettino's side lost their 10th league game of the season with defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, following a late error by Huge Lloris.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Arsenal's win against Newcastle United on Monday took them above Spurs and has left Spurs in danger of finishing outside of the top four and missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League.





Redknapp was in attendance at Anfield on Sunday and revealed that he had a conversation with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who assured him that despite Tottenham's recent struggles Pochettino's job is safe.





"I spoke to Levy on Sunday and he said there's no pressure on Pochettino to win anything and nobody is telling him that we've got to do it this year," Redknapp told TalkSPORT radio.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

In the last couple of months, Tottenham have been knocked out of Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage by Chelsea on penalties and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace in the fourth round.

Redknapp added: "So I don't see him coming under any pressure. For whatever reason at the moment they have just gone through on of those spells again, when the crunch comes, they just can't get the results they need. It's difficult to know [where they are going wrong]."

Spurs are set to finally play their first ever game at their new stadium on Wednesday night, after months of delays, as they take on London rivals Crystal Palace.