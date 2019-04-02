Jermaine Jenas Claims Arsenal Will Miss Out on Top Four Due to Remaining Number of Away Fixtures

Jermaine Jenas believes Arsenal will miss out on a Champions League place for next season because most of their remaining Premier League games are away from home.

The Gunners have just two league matches left to play at the Emirates Stadium, with five to come away from north London. The former Spurs midfielder thinks that will be the telling factor in deciding which club finishes in the top four, Arsenal currently occupying third place with a two point advantage over Tottenham and Manchester United below.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Unai Emery's men recorded their tenth successive Premier League home victory on Monday night after defeating Newcastle United 2-0. They have the second best home record in the division this season, but things are markedly different away from the Emirates.

They have secured a mere five wins on the road, with Jenas feeling that their woeful away form will prove to be their downfall in the race for the Champions League. The former Tottenham midfielder told Premier League Productions: "I think it is as toughs it gets for Arsenal away from home.





"In terms of the places they are going to and what they are fighting for, it is hard," he continued, going on to explain the difficulties they will face in the coming weeks. "Burnley are fighting to stay up, Palace are still going to need wins, Watford after their FA Cup semi-final will be tough. Everton, too, are back in form."





Of the matches he mentioned, only the clash with the Eagles takes place at the Emirates. Arsenal also have trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City left, a home fixture with Brighton completing the list.



"With their away form, I'm not too sure"



Andy Cole and @Carra23 doubt whether Arsenal can secure a top-four finish #MNF pic.twitter.com/Q0CZvlHpcP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 1, 2019

"It’s going to be tough for everyone, don’t get me wrong, but that is my reasoning why I don’t think Arsenal will finish in the top four," the ex-England international declared. "For Tottenham, I feel that it has been tougher to play at Wembley with it not always being full.





"They have done well to get any type of atmosphere in their at times and I think [their new stadium] is going to give them the lift that they need. Yes, there may be teething problems, but I think that home form might just help them.

"I still think it will be Manchester United and Tottenham, with Chelsea in the Europa League.”