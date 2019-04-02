Man Utd & Tottenham Set to Rival Leicester in Race to Sign €45m-Rated Youri Tielemans

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur could rival Leicester in the summer race to sign Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans - a player Monaco are said to value at €45m (£38.6m).

Tielemans joined the Foxes from relegation threatened Monaco on loan in January and the 2015/16 Premier League champions have been tipped to make the deal permanent after the 21-year-old former Anderlecht star has impressed during his first few months in England.

But Leicester will not necessarily have free rein to sign him, as Belgian newspaper HLN reports that both United and Tottenham could be interested in Tielemans as well.

HLN suggests that United, who Tielemans faced in the Europa League in 2017 during his Anderlecht days, have the player on a list of targets but do not yet consider him a 'priority'.

Spurs, on the other hand, could be more keen and are said to be 'following' developments.

For the time being, at least, Leicester appear to be the favourites, with HLN stating that the Foxes are 'willing' to break their club transfer record - currently the £29m paid to Sporting CP for flop striker Islam Slimani in the summer of 2016.

Tielemans has started every game for Leicester since making his debut in a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Spurs in February and has been a vital part of the team's recent upturn under new manager Brendan Rodgers; scoring once and contributing four assists in his last five appearances alone.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

The Foxes have won four of those five games to rise firmly back into the top half and challenge Wolves and Everton in the race to finish seventh as 'the best of the rest'.

Speaking in the wake of Leicester's latest win at the weekend, Rodgers acknowledged that talks will take place between the club and Tielemans' camp to establish what his intentions are, adding, "He's certainly a player that I would love to continue working with."

