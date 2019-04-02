Manchester City vs Cardiff City: Neil Warnock's Best Available Bluebirds Lineup

April 02, 2019

Cardiff City face Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, barely clinging on to Premier League survival after Sunday's controversial defeat to Chelsea.

Neil Warnock may have just about calmed down after the weekend's events which saw Chelsea snatch the three points in the last 10 minutes, with the match officials' performance dominating the post-match discussion.

Fortunately for the Bluebirds, there are no fresh injury concerns but with just three days to prepare for the match, Cardiff may be forced to reshuffle the pack against Man City.

Here's how Neil Warnock could line up his side against the Citizens on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Neil Etheridge (GK) - Etheridge will be praying for an easier time against Man City than when the champions visited in September, when he conceded five goals.

Lee Peltier (RB) - Pelter is expected to continue at right-back for the remainder of the season due to Sol Bamba's injury, which has forced Bruno Ecuele Manga into a centre-back role.

Bruno Ecuele Manga (CB) - Manga has started all but one of Cardiff's Premier League games this season.

Sean Morrison (CB) - The City captain has three assists to his name this season and any goal scored by Cardiff at the Etihad may see his aerial threat involved.

Joe Bennett (LB) - Bennett should make his 24th start of the season on Wednesday, though Greg Cunningham could come in to provide fresh legs.

Midfielders

Aron Gunnarsson (DM) - The Iceland international's throw-ins are as good as corners for the Bluebirds, as Chelsea found out on Sunday.

Bobby Reid (RM) - Reid's willingness to run the channels is crucial in away games and Warnock will need his energy on what is sure to be a tiring night for Cardiff.

Joe Ralls (CM) - Benched for their previous league games, but Ralls might get the start as the visitors may adopt a five-man midfield to combat Man City's star-studded lineup.

Victor Camarasa (CM) - Camarasa is looking for his third goal in as many games after a fine finish against Chelsea on Sunday.

Harry Arter (CM) - Assisted Camarasa's goal on the weekend, will need to be mindful as he's one booking away from a suspension with nine yellows for the season.

Josh Murphy (LM) - Cardiff are likely to be limited to counter-attacks on Wednesday and Murphy's pace would provide a threat.

Forwards

Kenneth Zohore (ST) - Zohore has only made five starts this season but his big build will be necessary to hold up play in City's half at the Etihad.

