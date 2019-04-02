Manchester City vs Cardiff City: Pep Guardiola's Best Available Citizens Lineup

Manchester City host Cardiff City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, as they look to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League.

The champions cruised to a 2-0 win away to Fulham on Saturday, but Liverpool's 90th minute winner against Tottenham on Sunday means Pep Guardiola's side go into the game two points behind the Reds, albeit with a game in hand.

Sergio Aguero got on the scoresheet at Craven Cottage but the league's top scorer was forced off with a muscle injury just before the hour mark, making him a doubt for Cardiff's visit.

Fabian Delph and Benjamin Mendy are still sidelined while Vincent Kompany is back in contention following a three-game absence through injury.

Here's how Guardiola could line up against the Bluebirds on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Ederson Moraes (GK) - Picking up his 15th clean sheet of the Premier League season on Saturday, Ederson has played every minute of this campaign and will not sit out for this one.

Danilo (RB) - Kyle Walker may be rested for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Brighton, giving the Brazilian an opportunity to make his ninth start of the season.

John Stones (CB) - On the bench against Fulham after returning from a muscle injury, Stones could replace Nicolas Otamendi for this one to regain fitness ahead of a crucial month of fixtures.

Aymeric Laporte (CB) - City's standout defender this season, the 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes on Saturday after three games out with injury.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB) - Zinchenko is the only obvious candidate for the left-back spot, as Mendy continues his fight for fitness.

Midfielders

Fernandinho (DM) - Rested against Fulham, the midfield enforcer returned from injury for the final 15 minutes and could come back into the starting eleven on Wednesday.

Kevin De Bruyne (CM) - The Belgian has struggled to rediscover his scintillating form from last season due to injuries, with just one goal and no assists in the league, but Cardiff could present a good opportunity for De Bruyne to get in on the act.

David Silva (CM) - Silva has two assists in his previous three league games and is expected to lead his side out for the 16th time this season.

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez (RW) - Guardiola's wheel of rotation could land on Mahrez on Wednesday. The Algerian enjoyed his afternoon against the Bluebirds when he last faced them in September, bagging a brace in Cardiff.





Gabriel Jesus (ST) - Aguero limped off at Fulham and although it may not be serious, Jesus is a suitable understudy with 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Leroy Sane (LW) - The 23-year-old hasn't started back-to-back league games since January and Sane's watching brief on Saturday could be an indicator that he'll be selected on Wednesday.