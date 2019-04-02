Scott Dann Admits Speculation Over Crystal Palace Duo Will Persist as Great Performances Continue

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann has given an honest assessment on the futures of star pair Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, admitting speculation surrounding the two players is unlikely to go away any time soon.

Zaha has been the Eagles' talisman in recent years and his performances have reportedly caught the eye of Manchester United, the club the 26-year-old forward left to rejoin Palace in 2015.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Wan-Bissaka has been in seriously impressive form this season, with calls for the 21-year-old right back to be in the senior England squad getting louder after each brilliant performance the former Palace youth team player puts in.

Dann told the Sutton & Croydon Guardian“They are both top, top players. They are performing at a very high level so it [speculation] is never going to go away.

“Whether in the future they stay or move on, who knows?

“I mean for a club like us it is always important [to keep your best players].

“But at the same time when you play at the level that Zaha and Wan-Bissaka play at week in, week out, you can’t help those conversations or rumours coming about.

“But while they are here, and they are performing the way they are, obviously we would love to keep them for as long as possible.”

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Since joining Palace from Blackburn in 2014, Dann has been a reliable presence at the heart of the Eagles' defence, playing 144 times for the club, including the 2016 FA Cup final.

Wan-Bissaka has also been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Antonio Valencia almost certainly leaving the club in the summer and Manchester United reportedly readying a £35m bid for the young full back.

A whole host of clubs are interested in signing Zaha, with Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham seen as possible destinations for the Ivorian.

