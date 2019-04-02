Tottenham Have No Plans to Replace Hugo Lloris Despite Goalkeeper's Costly Errors

Tottenham do not intend on lining up a replacement for Hugo Lloris, despite the goalkeeper making another costly error against Liverpool on Sunday.

After Mauricio Pochettino's side fought back from going 1-0 down thanks to a Roberto Firmino header, Lucas Moura smashed in from close range to make it 1-1. Arguably, Spurs had the better of the second half and looked more likely to take all three points from Anfield.

However, Lloris parried a soft header from Mohamed Salah straight into Toby Alderweireld which saw the ball cross the line and make it 2-1 to Liverpool late on.

The Frenchman has come under a lot of scrutiny throughout the season after accumulating a lot of mistakes which have led to goals for the opposition. Although he is not solely responsible for Spurs' recent poor form in the Premier League, Lloris' spot as goalkeeper has been questioned with the summer transfer window looming.

However, it is understood that manager Mauricio Pochettino still backs the world cup winner to maintain his role in the side according to the Daily Mail. The reasoning behind this seems more to do with financial priorities than genuine trust in Lloris' ability, given that since his Premier League debut he has made 16 errors leading to goals.

Due to the current state of the transfer market there is no doubt that replacing the 32-year-old with a top quality goalkeeper would cost a lot and with Tottenham seemingly placing importance on recruiting players in other positions, it seems likely that Lloris will keep his place for another season.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas addressed the situation whilst speaking on Match of the Day 2 and said: "If Spurs want to kick on, and have any aspirations of challenging for the league or winning major trophies, then it is a position they need to start looking at. He [Lloris] should be at the peak of his powers right now but he actually looks more nervous now than he did when he arrived from Lyon seven years ago."

Perhaps something that has been overlooked is the potential of Spurs' second choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. The 27-year-old has made ten appearances in all competitions this season and has look assured between the sticks when deputising for Lloris.

If Lloris continues to make costly mistakes then perhaps Pochettino may have a big decision to make and could call on his fellow Argentinian to become their new number one.

For now, Tottenham need to focus on turning around their poor form in the Premier League, having gone five matches without a win. They host Crystal Palace in their brand new stadium next and Lloris is expected to be in the starting lineup once again. Pochettino's side will be determined to get back on track with a win as the race for the top four heats up.