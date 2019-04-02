Unai Emery Admits Arsenal's Away Form Will Make it a 'Challenge' to Finish in the Top Four

April 02, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confessed his side must improve on their dismal away record if they are to secure a Premier League top four finish.

The Gunners comfortably dismissed Newcastle United 2-0 on Monday night, the victory lifting them up to third in the table. Despite their two point advantage over rivals Tottenham and Manchester United, Emery's team could be undone by their woeful away form. Five of their seven remaining league fixtures are on the road, with the North Londoners having won just five games on opposition turf this season.

Speaking at his press conference after the triumph over the Magpies, the Spaniard said, via Metro: "Our target is very clear. It’s going to be very difficult," referring to their push for Champions League qualification.


"But step-by-step we’ve started to rise up the table after the first two matches in the Premier League when we lost against Manchester City and Chelsea. We are improving and now we are third. 


"But we know it is going to be difficult for us because our opposition is big opposition and it is going to be very tough for us," Emery continued. "We need to convince people that we can be consistent away. 


"Our challenge is away because we are going to play five matches away in the last seven matches. Our challenge is to be as consistent away as we are at home."

The Gunners still have to travel to EvertonWatfordWolverhampton WanderersLeicester City and Burnley before the end of the current campaign.

If they do not buck the trend of poor away performances they could find themselves playing Europa League football for a third consecutive season, a hugely disappointing outcome for the Emirates faithful after having previously spent 19 successive years in Europe's elite footballing competition.

