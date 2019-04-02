Villarreal vs. Barcelona Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch La Liga

How to watch Villarreal vs. Barcelona in La Liga on Tuesday, April 2.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 02, 2019

Villarreal will welcome Barcelona to the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday, with Lionel Messi & Co. looking to pad their lead at the top of La Liga's table while the hosts aim to improve their standing near the bottom of it.

Barcelona is coming off a 2–0 win over Espanyol in the Catalan derby and leads second-place Atletico Madrid by 10 points with nine matches to go in the season. Following the Villarreal match and a contest against Atletico, Barcelona will take on Manchester United in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.

Villarreal, meanwhile, lost 3–2 to Celta Vigo on Saturday and is hovering just a point above the relegation zone, in desperate need of a result. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

