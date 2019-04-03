AC Milan Midfield Pair Listed as Injury Doubts for Huge Serie A Clash With Juventus

AC Milan midfield pair Franck Kessie and Lucas Paqueta are thought to be injury doubts for the Rossoneri's Serie A clash with league leaders Juventus on Saturday, although goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to be available.





Milan have only picked up one point from their last three league fixtures and will be determined to at least avoid defeat in Turin in order to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Gennaro Gattuso's team currently occupy the last Champions League berth and hold a four point lead over fifth place Lazio and sixth place Atalanta. Both chasers have at least one game in hand, though, and Milan know dropped points could prove costly.

That is why it will be crucial to be as full strength as possible against Juve this weekend.

However, a report originating in Italy suggests Kessie is a doubt because of an ongoing knee problem, while Paqueta is nursing an ankle sprain after a knock against Udinese on Tuesday.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Prior to missing the last two games, Kessie had started virtually every Serie A fixture for Milan this season and his absence against Juve would be a big blow. Likewise, Paqueta has already become a regular since arriving from Brazilian club Flamengo in January.

Donnarumma went off just 11 minutes into the draw with Udinese, but the Italian international goalkeeper is expected to be available for face Juve. Should he not be, Spanish veteran Pepe Reina would replace him after doing so from the bench this week.

Even if they themselves are not at full strength, Milan will hope that Juve, who were beaten in Serie A for the first time this season by mid-table Genoa last month, are distracted enough by next week's Champions League clash against Ajax in Amsterdam to take their eye off the ball.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

A resurgent Ajax have already dumped Real Madrid out of the competition in the last round to prove that they are no pushovers.