FA Announce Women's Super League Player of the Month Nominees for March

The FA Women's Super League player of the month nominees for March have been announced with Arsenal boasting two of their players among those in line for the award.

Gunners' pair Beth Mead and Katie McCabe have earned their spot in the running, alongside Yeovil goalkeeper Meg Walsh and Manchester City's England international striker Nikita Parris.

Arsenal's Irish forward McCabe scored twice in her side's three matches in March, with strikes against Birmingham and Bristol City doubling her goal tally for the season. Meanwhile, fellow strike partner Beth Mead bagged two goals of her own, both coming in the Gunners' 5-1 thumping of Liverpool.

The duo's contribution has kept Arsenal at the top of the WSL, as Joe Montemurro's side have recorded five straight league victories since losing to Chelsea in early January.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

A well-earned nomination was given to Yeovil goalkeeper Walsh, who kept a clean sheet in her side's 1-0 win over Everton - a rarity for the WSL' bottom club, who have mustered just two victories all campaign.

The England Under-23 stopper also put in a star performance as the Hatters' recorded a rare away point at Brighton, keeping her side in the match with a string of superb saves to keep the score at 1-1.

BREAKING NEWS: Goalkeeper @Megs1994 has been nominated for the @FAWSL Player of the Month award.



Head over to @FAWSL to vote and get behind our number 1! #YTLFC pic.twitter.com/RTXKAC5PAu — Yeovil Town Ladies FC (@YeovilLadiesFC) April 3, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Parris is also in the running for player of the month, netting a fine hat-trick as the Citizens overcame Reading to snatch all three points in a seven goal thriller. It is the second time running that Parris has been nominated, after a stunning season which has seen her fire in 18 goals for the WSL's second place side.