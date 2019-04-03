Massimiliano Allegri Addresses Racist Abuse Directed Towards Juventus Youngster Moise Kean

Massimiliano Allegri has insisted that supporters who are found guilty of racist abuse should be given lifetime bans, following the alleged abuse directed towards Moise Kean during Juventus' win over Cagliari.

Juventus ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Leonardo Bonucci and Kean, but the victory was overshadowed by the actions of Cagliari supporters who reacted poorly to Kean's deciding strike. The youngster celebrated directly in front of the home crowd, which led to a wave of audible abuse and caused a commotion on the pitch.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

When asked about Kean's actions and the subsequent response of the Cagliari support, Allegri responded (via Football Italia): “I didn’t hear anything from the stands, as I was focused on the game.





"You need great intelligence to deal with these situations and should not go to provoke people. That, of course, does not mean the idiots in the crowd and the way they reacted should be justified."

The Juventus coach added that Italian football needs to become stricter in the way that it deals with racial abuse and insisted that individuals should be subject to lifetime bans if they are found guilty of such an abhorrent offence.

“As always in life, there are idiots who do stupid things and ruin it for everyone else," he added. "I don’t think talking about it all the time helps. I don’t think halting play helps, because not everyone in the stadium did that.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

“We need to use the cameras, find those who are doing it and punish them. It’s very simple, identify them and not one-year ban or two, just give them a lifetime ban. We’ve got the technology, it can be done if the authorities want to. The problem is, they don’t really want to.”