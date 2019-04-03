Nuno Espirito Santo Praises 'Fantastic Reaction' From Wolves in 2-1 Win Over Man Utd

Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed his delight with Wolverhampton Wanderers' 2-1 win over Manchester United, praising his side's response to going a goal behind.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring for the Red Devils, but Diogo Jota soon equalised and gave Wolves some much-needed momentum. Ashley Young was shown a red card early in the second half, giving the hosts a numerical advantage which they ultimately profited from as a Chris Smalling own goal gifted them all three points.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Santo praised the stunning response from his team, saying: "At the beginning of the game, Manchester United started better than us, controlling the game. We had trouble getting our shape and they had too much possession, and then they scored.

"At that moment, the team suffered and it took a little time to react. But when they adjusted and reacted, it was a fantastic reaction. We draw level and, from then on, we managed the game.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"They put Ashley Young as the third man on the line. It was a back five, and in possession the width of the pitch creates problems, to get to the right place to recover the ball.

"Of course, after the red card our task is not so difficult. But playing against Manchester United is always dangerous and difficult, they are such an amazing team, and it makes me proud to do it against such a good team. Work well done by the boys.

"When you concede a goal, there's often a mistake, but if you do it again it's game over. You must stay in the game, stay compact, stay organised. But the way the team gave it a go and went forward was amazing."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The win sees Wolves move back into seventh in the Premier League table, and they will now turn their attention to their upcoming FA Cup semi-final clash with Watford on Sunday.