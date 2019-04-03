Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Top-Four Finish Will Be 'Difficult' After Man Utd's 2-1 Loss to Wolves

By 90Min
April 03, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confessed that his side's chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League took a huge blow as they fell 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Scott McTominay netted his first goal for the club to give United the lead, but Diogo Jota's equaliser, coupled with an own goal from Chris Smalling, saw the Red Devils come away from Molineux empty handed.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer insisted that United can still finish in the top four, but it will certainly be more difficult as a result of the loss.

He said: "It [the defeat] is three points. We knew that beforehand we’d need 15 points to get to that position. We’ve got six games to get those 15. 


"We need to look forward and dust ourselves down. I have said we needed 15 points from seven games. Now it is 15 from six. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We don’t have room for many losses. It is difficult for us but we are a very good team, so it will be difficult for the teams who played against us"


United missed the chance to leapfrog both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur into third place in the Premier League table, and instead remain fifth. They are level on points with Mauricio Pochettino's side, but United have played one game more than their direct rivals.

Should Chelsea beat Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday, United will fall to sixth in the standings, two points away from the top four.


The Red Devils must now look to bounce back when they face Barcelona in the Champions League, before welcoming West Ham United to Old Trafford as they seek an immediate response in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

