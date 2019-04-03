Pep Guardiola Explains Why Liverpool Are So Good & Why the Title Race Is So Close

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he has enjoyed competing with Liverpool for the Premier League title, insisting that the Reds are one of the greatest teams he has ever faced.

The two sides have swapped leads atop the league table all season, with Liverpool currently in the ascendancy. However, City have a game in hand on their rivals, and can reclaim top spot by one point if they beat Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola revealed that he feels Jurgen Klopp's tactics are some of the best he has ever seen.

He said: “There are a lot of good teams. Winning and then winning again is always difficult. But if this year I think we are better than last year, it’s because the other teams have required us to make that jump.





"[Liverpool] are one of the strongest teams I have faced. They have everything. They have good tactics, they have great defensive strength, they have very good high pressing and they have a very good counter-attack.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"They had some problems with their positional play before, but that has improved a lot too. Liverpool have everything. That’s why it’s so close.





“If this is an important moment of the season, it’s because we have treated the whole season with the same importance. You are lucky if you reach the final month or month-and-a-half of the season in a position to fight for trophies. We know we are privileged to be where we are. It’s an incredible experience for us.





“I don’t know how many teams in Premier League history have been in this position, in four competitions in April, but there can’t be many. We just have to try to win the next game and see how far we can go.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

City remain in contention for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, whilst they already secured the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea in February.

Their title run-in continues against Cardiff at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, and they must face the likes of Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City as they seek to retain their Premier League crown.