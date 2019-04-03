PSG Director Revealed to Have Held Talks With David de Gea Over Switch to French Capital

By 90Min
April 03, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Antero Henrique met with David de Gea's representatives in December to discuss a potential move to the Parc des Princes.

The Manchester United goalkeeper will be out of contract at Old Trafford in 2020 and has been stalling over a new deal while the club's future in the Champions League remains up in the air.

According to French journalist Geoffroy Garetier, Paris Saint-Germain have been looking to capitalise on De Gea's contract situation by meeting with the player's representatives to hold talks about a move to the club.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"We think of David de Gea at the end of the contract in June, but Manchester United have activated a clause that extends until 2020," Garetier told Canal+’s Late Football Club.

"At Paris, it is a dream to bring in a very great goalkeeper, even if it's hard to swallow for the goalkeepers in place, we can understand it, but we have to find the goalkeeper that corresponds.

"The sports director of the PSG, Antero Henrique, met last December with the representatives of David de Gea for his coming to the capital."

De Gea has most notably been linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout his time at Manchester United, but Los Blancos opted to sign Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois last season to rival Keylor Navas for the number one shirt.

Most recently, the Spain international has been tipped to sign an extension at Manchester United, but it's still understood that the club's future in the Champions League would be a key factor in his decision.

United's hopes of making the top four this season took a serious dent on Tuesday as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Wolves.


The Red Devils threw away their one-goal lead when Diogo Jota cancelled out Scott McTominay's opener, before Ashley Young's red card and Chris Smalling's own goal helped seal the points for Nuno Espírito Santo's side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message