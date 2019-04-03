PSG Director Revealed to Have Held Talks With David de Gea Over Switch to French Capital

Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Antero Henrique met with David de Gea's representatives in December to discuss a potential move to the Parc des Princes.

The Manchester United goalkeeper will be out of contract at Old Trafford in 2020 and has been stalling over a new deal while the club's future in the Champions League remains up in the air.

According to French journalist Geoffroy Garetier, Paris Saint-Germain have been looking to capitalise on De Gea's contract situation by meeting with the player's representatives to hold talks about a move to the club.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"We think of David de Gea at the end of the contract in June, but Manchester United have activated a clause that extends until 2020," Garetier told Canal+’s Late Football Club.

"At Paris, it is a dream to bring in a very great goalkeeper, even if it's hard to swallow for the goalkeepers in place, we can understand it, but we have to find the goalkeeper that corresponds.

"The sports director of the PSG, Antero Henrique, met last December with the representatives of David de Gea for his coming to the capital."

Since signing Sanchez:

- Problems with Martial signing a new contract

-Problems with De Gea signing a new contract

- Talk of Paul Pogba leaving if his contract demands aren’t met

- Juan Mata, who turns 31 this month, demanding 2 years and obscene wages



This is on Ed Woodward. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) April 1, 2019

De Gea has most notably been linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout his time at Manchester United, but Los Blancos opted to sign Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois last season to rival Keylor Navas for the number one shirt.

Most recently, the Spain international has been tipped to sign an extension at Manchester United, but it's still understood that the club's future in the Champions League would be a key factor in his decision.

United's hopes of making the top four this season took a serious dent on Tuesday as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Wolves.





The Red Devils threw away their one-goal lead when Diogo Jota cancelled out Scott McTominay's opener, before Ashley Young's red card and Chris Smalling's own goal helped seal the points for Nuno Espírito Santo's side.