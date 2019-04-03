Real Madrid to Demand €500m for Manchester United & Juventus Target Raphael Varane

Real Madrid have no desire to part ways with centre-back Raphael Varane and will demand that either Manchester United or Juventus activate his release clause of €500m if they want to sign him.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the finest defenders in Europe, but rumours have emerged suggesting that Varane is looking for a new challenge, having enjoyed many successful years with Los Blancos.

News of Real's stance comes from Goal, who state that they still feel as though Varane is a key member of their team and somebody who could not be replaced easily.

Their refusal to negotiate a cheaper deal is a clear sign to any potential suitors that Varane is not for sale, whilst Real also want Varane to see that they remain completely committed to the World Cup winner.

Manager Zinedine Zidane recently admitted he cannot imagine the club without Varane, and his sentiment is echoed by club officials, who want to scare away the likes of United and Juventus.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

He remains under contract until the summer of 2023, meaning Real have no need to part ways with Varane at this moment in time.

However, it has been rumoured that the centre-back is looking for a pay rise to reflect his status as one of the world's finest defenders, and there are doubts as to whether Real are willing to appease him.

Los Blancos completed a deal to sign Porto defender Eder Militao shortly after Zidane returned to the club, but it is thought that the Brazilian has not been recruited as a replacement for Varane, and instead as a teammate. Militao can operate either centrally or as a right-back, and Real are keen for the two to form a powerful partnership.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Since joining the club in 2011, Varane has gone on to make 268 appearances for Real in all competitions, in an eight-year period which has yielded a huge amount of success.

He is a four-time Champions League winner and has also tasted La Liga glory on two occasions. This form has also carried over onto the international stage, as Varane was an integral part of France's World Cup winning side last summer.