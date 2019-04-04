Bayern Munich Have Struck Gold With World Cup Winning Core in Bavaria

Bayern Munich will have three winners from the 2018 World Cup in Russia in their squad by the start of next season, while Kingsley Coman will complete a quartet of France internationals who will carry the record Bundesliga champions into their new era.

The makeup of the squad won't appease all Bayern Munich fans, as much like with teams in England there's a special connection with homegrown players, but filling up their squad with players who have already won football's biggest prize will only benefit them in the long run.

Already on the books at the Allianz Arena are Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman, players who made a name for themselves outside of Germany before hitting the big time at Bayern Munich.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Former Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tolisso remains to this day Bayern Munich's club record signing. Although that is expected to be eclipsed by a considerable margin this summer, the 24-year-old's €41.5m transfer fee hardly screams of a club looking to get back to winning the Champions League.

Nevertheless, it was a bold move from Bayern Munich to break their transfer record on someone who largely wasn't known outside of France, especially considering the way they went about looking to recruit a long-term successor to Franck Ribéry.

The German giants took a punt on a then 19-year-old Coman by completing a two-year loan deal for the winger, who was then just 12 months into his career at Juventus after leaving boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain.

He made 35 appearances in his maiden season in Germany before ligament problems reduced him to just 25 the following year, a campaign where he was directly involved in just three goals, but Coman's initial impact at the club convinced Bayern Munich to splash €21m on his signature - a deal which in turn saw Douglas Costa move to Turin.

Their approach to signing Benjamin Pavard this season is more along the lines of what many consider to be a typical Bayern Munich transfer.

Then second-tier side VfB Stuttgart bought Pavard for just €5m and he helped them return to the top flight at the first time of asking. In his first season in the Bundesliga, the 22-year-old was an ever-present as Die Schwaben ended up on the cusp of Europa League qualification.

His breathtaking performances that year caught the attention of national team manager Didier Deschamps and Pavard was able to book his ticket to Russia, being thrust into the starting lineup as a right back after Djibril Sidibé's injury.

After being convinced of Pavard's quality - that goal against Argentina was just the icing on the cake for Bayern Munich's hierarchy - they activated his €35m release clause, which comes into effect this summer.

On the other side of France's defence is the player that Bayern Munich only recently turned their attention to ahead of the summer transfer window, Atlético Madrid's Lucas Hernandez.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The 23-year-old will join Bayern Munich at the end of the season, but sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić - who broke the news of Pavard's deal in January - ensured Hernandez's arrival was one of the worst kept secrets in Europe by talking up the move for some time.





The Atlético Madrid star will arrive in Bavaria as the Bundesliga's most expensive incoming transfer of all time, while only Ousmane Dembélé's move from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona eclipses Hernandez's fee for outgoing players.

Bayern Munich's French quartet are all but guaranteed a place in their starting lineup next season, and the club's hierarchy have actually made an incredible decision to invest in players from la République - even though it might not be the most popular decision in the stands.

Les Bleus are currently standing some way ahead of other European nations as the best on the planet, and not just because of their success at the World Cup, although their success in Russia will only make their players even more hungry for silverware.

The new core at Bayern Munich will give importantly Germany's youth system a chance to play catch up with their geographical neighbours, but this summer transfer policy will also provide the club with an immediate makeover over which is better than any other way imaginable.