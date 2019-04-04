Eden Hazard Digs Out Tottenham: 'They've Got a New Stadium, We Have Trophies'

By 90Min
April 04, 2019

Eden Hazard has aimed a dig at Chelsea's rivals Tottenham, insisting their north London rival's new stadium doesn't mask their lack of silverware in recent years.

Spurs began life in their new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, a result that left the Blues one place and one point outside the top four, after they recorded their own 3-0 over Brighton on the same evening.

With the biggest club stadium in London starting life with a bang, Hazard was quick to quell any notion of a power shift in the capital, stating in an interview with The Guardian that the Stamford Bridge outfit are very happy to remain under the radar as the Premier League season reaches it's climax.

"People are not talking about Chelsea for the top four and I like that,” said the Belgian.

“We are quiet, in fifth or sixth, and then we can just be ready for the next game. We want to go game after game. We have hard matches coming up against Liverpool and Manchester United, but Chelsea is a top club. We like this challenge so we will go to these teams and try to win because, at the end, we want top four."

The steady rise of Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham has seen them challenging at the right end of the table in recent seasons, something Hazard duly admitted has been admirable, however, the 28-year-old was quick to point out that Chelsea have the upper hand when it comes to filling the trophy cabinet.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“I think Tottenham, for two or three years, have been one of the best teams in England. That is for sure. I don’t like that, to be fair – we are Chelsea, and it is a big derby against them – but we have to accept it," he added.

"For the Premier League it is good: a new stadium, they have top players. But, in the end, you know at Chelsea we have won a lot of trophies, and they have not. So I hope this continues.”

