Everton 'Rejected £50m Bids' for Richarlison in January With Barcelona and Milan Linked

Reports in Brazil have suggested that Everton rejected bids of over £50m for Richarlison during the January transfer window.

Richarlison, who joined Everton from Watford last summer for a fee of £35m potentially rising to £50m, has scored 12 Premier League goals this season and also made his Brazil debut in August.

The report, which appeared on Brazilian website UOL, states that Everton rejected the bids for the attacker out of hand, claiming that the club consider him 'irreplaceable'.

It links Richarlison to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Milan, but states that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri would not consider an offer for less than £70m.





Richarlison's agent Renato Velasco was also reported to have had meetings with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Klopp's house.





The article claims that Klopp was once seen stating 'what a player he is' with regard to Richarlison.

A move across Stanley Park would cause quite stir on Merseyside, especially among Everton fans, but the report states Richarlison is not pushing for move away while also describing his relationship with Everton boss and fellow Brazilian Marco Silva as like that of a father and son.

Despite Richarlison's promising first season, Everton have had an up and down campaign that has led to speculation over Silva's future. However, results have picked up in recent weeks, with wins over Chelsea and West Ham, and they now sit in tenth, just four points behind Wolves in seventh.





Everton face Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday and will be looking to dent the Gunners' hopes of securing a top four finish.

Arsenal scored five past the Toffees in the reverse fixture last season, a game that proved to be Ronald Koeman's last, so they will have plenty of motivation to put in a strong performance.