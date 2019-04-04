Keylor Navas Reveals the Only Reason He Would Leave Real Madrid Amid Exit Talks

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has revealed that the only reason he would leave the club is if reappointed manager Zinedine Zidane forced him to do so.

The Costa Rican has struggled to nail down the starting berth for Los Blancos since the arrival of Thibaut Courtois at the beginning of the season, however did start in his side's 2-1 defeat away at Valencia on Wednesday.

Speaking post-match about his future (via Goal) after Madrid's ninth La Liga loss of the season, Navas confessed he would prefer to remain in the Spanish capital, however, should his manager feel otherwise, then he would obey the Frenchman's orders.

"If the coach tells me to go, that's what I'm going to do. But I have a contract and my present is at Real Madrid," the 32-year-old said.

"I will always try to give my best and convince the coach that I should play," he added. "I have a contract and I want to be here, but let's see what happens. Let's focus on finishing the season well. We have to, for the honour of the badge, go out and win the remaining [eight] matches."

Wednesday night's loss was the first since Zidane returned to the club to replace Santiago Solari, with the defeat leaving the Spanish giants 13 points adrift of Barcelona at the league's summit after already being eliminated from the Champions League.





With Navas' future still unclear, the three-time Champions League winner preferred to focus on the remaining eight matches of the season, admitting the current campaign has been one of bitter disappointment.

He added: "It's a difficult time. It's been a year that has not gone as we had hoped [prior to the season starting] but we must face up to it. We must face this moment and hopefully that will help us to learn from all the mistakes we have made this year so that we can enjoy what this club deserves in the next few years."