Leonardo Bonucci Offers Halfway Retraction of Moise Kean Comments After Racial Abuse

April 04, 2019

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonnuci has attempted to clarify comments he made in the wake of the racist abuse aimed at teammate Moise Kean during the club's 2-0 win away at Cagliari on Tuesday.

Kean was subjected to monkey chants and racist abuse throughout the match, and responded by holding his arms aloft in front of the home supporters after netting a late goal in the game.

After the match, Bonucci sparked public outrage by insisting that the 19-year-old was partly at fault for the fans' disgusting behaviour, claiming the Italian youngster provoked the home supporters.

His initial comments, via Sky Sport Italia, saw him claim the blame should be shared '50/50' , adding, 'Moise shouldn’t have done that' in a complete non-defence of a teammate who was on the end of vile racist abuse.

However Bonucci, in an apparent attempt to play down the remarks, has insisted that he condemns any form of racist behaviour, and that his post-match comments were misunderstood.

Dopo 24 ore desidero chiarire il mio pensiero. Ieri sera ho parlato alla fine della partita e mi sono espresso in modo evidentemente troppo sbrigativo, che è stato male interpretato su un argomento per il quale non basterebbero ore e per il quale si lotta da anni. Condanno ogni forma di razzismo e discriminazione. Certi atteggiamenti sono sempre ingiustificabili e su questo non ci possono essere fraintendimenti. // After 24 hours I want to clarify my feelings. Yesterday I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts. Hours and years wouldn't be enough to talk about this topic. I firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. The abuses are not acceptable at all and this must not be misunderstood.

"After 24 hours I want to clarify my feelings," he said in a post on his Instagram page"Yesterday I was interviewed right at the end of the game, and my words have been clearly misunderstood, probably because I was too hasty in the way I expressed my thoughts.

"Hours and years wouldn't be enough to talk about this topic. I firmly condemn all forms of racism and discrimination. The abuses are not acceptable at all and this must not be misunderstood."

The comments come after Raheem Sterling labelled Bonucci's initial statements 'laughable' on Instagram and Yaya Toure called them 'a disgrace'. Juventus next face a tricky home clash against Milan on Saturday in what will be the first game for the side after the incident.

