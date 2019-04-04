Luka Milivojevic Emerges as Surprise Target for Milan as He Enters Final Year of Crystal Palace Deal

By 90Min
April 04, 2019

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic has emerged as a reported transfer target for Milan, as Genaro Gattuso prepares for a midfield revamp this summer. 

Milan sit fourth in Serie A at present, but look set to lose Riccardo Montolivo for free in the summer, and with no guarantees in place over extending Tiemou Bakayoko's loan from Chelsea beyond the summer, they are likely to look for some midfield reinforcements in the months to come. 

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

That's where Milivojevic comes into the picture, according to Calcio Mercato, with Milan reported to be eyeing the 27-year-old as an alternative.

The Serbian has been at the heart of everything for Palace since signing from Olympiacos in 2017, and has played every minute of the Premier League season for Roy Hodgson's side, earning himself a reputation as one of the hardest working players in the division. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Despite his key player status in south London, his contract expires in 2020, so the feeling is that Milan could pry him away for a cut-price deal.

No fee is mentioned, but it seems likely Palace would at least hope to recoup the £13m they paid to bring him in from Greece two years ago - but whether Milan fancy a lower offer remains to be seen.

It certainly seems as if he'd be worth the outlay in any case. In addition to his combative midfield attributes, he is Palace's top scorer, thanks mostly to his fantastic record from the penalty spot.  

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

He's scored nine from ten so far this season, most recently finding the net in the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield at the weekend. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message