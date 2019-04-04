Manchester City Return 2,000 Tickets for FA Cup Semi-Final as Club Fails to Fill Quota

By 90Min
April 04, 2019

Premier League champions Manchester City have been forced to send 2,000 tickets for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final back to the Football Association.

Pep Guardiola's side have been allocated 30,000 tickets for the match at Wembley against Chris Hughton's Brighton & Hove Albion, so far selling just over 80% of their section.

But The Daily Mail has confirmed that Manchester City have been forced to send 2,000 of the more expensive tickets available, going up to £120, back to the Football Association.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

There have been concerns from supporters groups about Saturday's fixture, as the 5:30 pm kick-off time, coupled with the last train out of London Euston being at 9:24 pm, will not allow supporters much breathing space to make it back to the north-west.

While not as major, it is just the latest example of the fans' needs being overlooked by the decision makers in England following Newcastle United's away trip to Arsenal on Monday night - a game which didn't finish until 9:50 pm.

That match was Newcastle's 15th Monday night game away from home in a row in the Premier League, with their last at St. James' Park coming against Wigan Athletic in 2012.

Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley this weekend will kick-off a three-game run in the capital city, spanning over just eight days.

Guardiola's side will face Tottenham at their new stadium in the Champions League in mid-week before travelling to face Crystal Palace, looking to bolster their search for back to back league titles.

City then have two home matches in a row against Tottenham in what could prove to be a make or break week in their hopes of winning the quadruple this season.

