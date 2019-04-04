Manchester City vs Brighton: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester City look to continue their quest to claim an unprecedented quadruple in their FA Cup semi-final with Brighton on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently on a 13-match winning streak, having scored 35 times during that run, but struggled in the previous round against Championship side Swansea, who took a two goal lead against the Citizens only to lose in controversial circumstances.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Brighton, who are five points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League, are in the last four for the first time since 1983, but Chris Hughton's side were fortunate to progress past Millwall on penalties in the quarter-finals following two late goals.

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 6 April What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Wembley Stadium TV Channel/Stream? BBC One Referee? Anthony Taylor

Team News





City are close to full strength, although Guardiola has hinted that fit-again Benjamin Mendy may not start after the left back was seen in a nightclub at 3:30am last weekend.

However, with Oleksandr Zinchenko out after being forced off in the 2-0 win over Cardiff on Wednesday due to a hamstring problem and Fabian Delph still sidelined through injury, Guardiola may have no choice but to play the Frenchman.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero could return after missing the Cardiff clash following a knock he picked up against Fulham last weekend.

Brighton have been dealt a huge injury blow after it was confirmed that attacking midfielder Pascal Gross would miss the Wembley clash with a hamstring problem, but Hughton is hopeful that Solly March and Jurgen Locadia will recover from their calf injuries.

Predicted Lineups





Manchester City Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Danilo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D Silva; B Silva, Aguero, Sterling. Brighton Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Bissouma, Stephens, Propper, Knockaert, Jahanbakhsh; Murray.

Head to Head Records





The two sides have only faced off 20 times, with City winning 11 of those clashes, compared to Brighton's five.

Since the Seagulls' promotion to the Premier League in 2017, they have lost all three of their clashes with the Sky Blues, including a 2-0 defeat the Etihad in September, with goals from Raheem Sterling and Aguero sealing a comfortable home win for City.

The pair have both claimed a victory each against one another in FA Cup matches, with Brighton's 4-0 win in 1983 cancelling out City's 5-1 triumph way back in 1924, which was the first ever meeting between the two.

Recent Form





City's recent form is ominous for anyone who dares to stand in their way. Their 2-1 defeat at Newcastle in January is the only match they have failed to win in 2019 so far.

Their two goals against Cardiff in the week made it an extraordinary 66 goals in 20 games since the new year, including 22 strikes in their FA Cup run.

Manchester City | 17/18 vs 18/19



🗓 2017/2018 Campaign

👕 62 Games Played

⚽️ 143 Goals Scored



🗓 2018/2019 Campaign

👕 53 Games Played

⚽️ 144 Goals Scored



Better and better. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/fL4IPWLKgq — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 31, 2019

They saw off Championship stragglers Rotherham 7-0 in round three, before 5-0 and 4-1 triumphs over Burnley and Newport County respectively. Their hard-fought 3-2 win at Swansea confirmed their semi final place last month.

Brighton are still looking nervously over their shoulders in 15th in the league, but arrested an alarming slide down the table with back to back wins before consecutive defeats to Southampton and Chelsea.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

The Seagulls' road to Wembley has been far less straightforward than City's. A 3-1 win at Bournemouth in the third round was followed by narrow victories over West Brom and Derby, before a late comeback helped them progress past Millwall on penalties.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five matches.

Manchester City Brighton Manchester City 2-0 Cardiff (3/4) Chelsea 3-0 Brighton (3/4) Fulham 0-2 Manchester City (30/3) Brighton 0-1 Southampton (30/3) Swansea 2-3 Manchester City (16/3) Millwall 2-2 Brighton (4-5 on Penalties) (17/3) Manchester City 7-0 Schalke (12/3) Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton (9/3) Manchester City 3-1 Watford (9/3) Brighton 1-0 Huddersfield (2/3)

Prediction





It would take a brave person to bet on anything other than a City win, with their opponents not in great form.

The sad reality is that even if Brighton play the game of their lives, the sheer force and ability of the juggernaut known as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will just be far too much for them.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

City look as motivated and as hungry as any team in living memory to complete a clean sweep of silverware this season, and although the neutral venue may level the playing field slightly, don't expect the Seagulls to put a stop to a potentially historic achievement.