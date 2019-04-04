Mario Mandzukic Signs New 1-Year Contract Extension With Juventus

Juventus striker Mario Mandžukić has signed a new contract with the Turin club which will keep him tied with the Serie A champions until 2021.

The Croatia international initially joined the Bianconeri from Atlético Madrid in 2015, ending a brief stint with the Spanish outfit for €21m.

Mandžukić has gone to make 159 appearances for Juventus - more than any other club in his career - where he's scored 43 goals and claimed 24 assists across all competitions.

The 32-year-old looked set to enter the final year of his contract with Juventus next season, but the club confirmed on Thursday that Mandžukić has agreed to a one-year extension with the record Serie A champions.

He remains a vital part of Massimiliano Allegri's first team and has made 30 appearances this season, helping the club open up an 18-point lead at the top of the league table.

Juventus have also booked their place in the quarter-final stages of the Champions League this season, being drawn up against Dutch giants Ajax.

Mandžukić won the competition in 2013 following his time with Bayern Munich, and Juventus are desperately looking to end their 23-year wait for Europe's elite prize.

The Bianconeri have been at the centre of attention in recent days due to the aftermath of their Serie A match against Cagliari Calcio.

Goalscorer Moise Kean was racially abused during the match which rightly sparked outrage across the world of football, but his teammate Leonardo Bonucci claimed that Juve's teenager was partly to blame due to his goal celebration.

The Italy international has most recently issued a statement on social media in an attempt to clarify his controversial comments surrounding the abuse at the Sardegna Arena.