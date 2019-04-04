Neil Warnock Says Cardiff's 'One Day of Training' Played a Role in Defeat to Manchester City

By 90Min
April 04, 2019

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has hailed his side's showing at Manchester City despite the champions recording a straightforward 2-0 victory.

The Bluebirds were vastly outplayed on Wednesday night, being afforded just 21% of possession and having only one shot on target during the contest. First-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane sealed the points for the hosts as they returned to the top of the Premier League with the win. Conversely, Cardiff are five points adrift of Burnley who occupy 17th position in the table.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Many would have predicted a rout following De Bruyne's sixth minute opener for the Champions League quarter-finalists, but the visitors showed resilience to maintain a respectable scoreline. Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was outstanding, preventing further damage with a string of excellent saves.

Though they rarely threatened themselves, Warnock was impressed by the attitude and application of his players during the loss. Speaking after the encounter at the Etihad, he said (as quoted by Wales Online): "I was just really proud of them. To concede a goal as early as that, you do fear the worst.


"[Manchester City] started like the Real Madrid of ten years ago. They're so quick, everybody's comfortable on the ball. We only had one day [of training] after the disappointment of the Chelsea game. 

"The circumstances could have knocked a lot of teams, really," the 70-year-old continued. "But they came to see me on Monday morning when I'd mentioned playing the Under-23s tonight and everybody told me, 'Gaffer, we want to play in this game!' - so that was nice."

Despite the lack of attacking opportunities, the Welsh outfit fared much better in the north-west than some of their fellow strugglers have this season. In this campaign alone City have hit both Southampton and Huddersfield for six, whilst also racking up five goals in their thrashing of Burnley back in October.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message