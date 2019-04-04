Wolves Set to Smash Transfer Record With £30m Raul Jimenez Deal Imminent

By 90Min
April 04, 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to smash their current record transfer with a permanent £30m deal for Mexican striker Raul Jimenez.

The Benfica forward initially joined the club on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy in the summer - something Nuno Espirito Santo has been eager to activate after a sensational first campaign in English football for the 27-year-old.

After netting 15 times for the club upon their return to the Premier League, the fee is reported to be in the region of £30m, according to Sky Sports

Rumours began after the club posted a teaser on their Twitter feed on Wednesday evening of the forward with his arms stretched out with the number nine emblazoned on his back - hinting towards an announcement.

Now it appears personal terms have been agreed on a four-year deal, with the deal set to surpass those made for Jonny Otto and Adama Traore, with the duo costing nearly half that at £18m apiece.

Mexican forward Jimenez is the club's top scorer this term, with 12 in the Premier League and a further three in the FA Cup - firing Wolves to the semi finals of the competition in the process. The former Atletico Madrid forward has formed a lethal partnership with Diogo Jota up front, with the pair being involved in all Wolves' last seven goals.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

With the deal set to be confirmed later today, their star striker will now be tied down ahead of their FA Cup clash against Watford at Wembley on Sunday, while the top-flight newcomers also sit in an impressive seventh place in the league, in what has been an outstanding campaign for the Molineux outfit.

