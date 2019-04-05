Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool Are a 'Proper Force' as Reds Eye Premier League Title

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described the Reds as a 'proper force' as they look to return to the top of the Premier League on Friday night and end this season with a first English crown since 1990, finally ending an infamous 29-year drought.

Having been pushed back into second as a result of Manchester City's win over Cardiff on Wednesday night, a victory for Liverpool over Southampton will restore a two-point lead and put the pressure back on the reigning champions, who are in FA Cup action this weekend.

"We have a really good team together, as a club. It's a proper force, we have a lot of power in and around the club," Klopp is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Take all the dreams together and that can be a real high energy, or create a proper energy going forward. It took a while obviously until everybody thought it, but it's obvious."

At the very least, Liverpool will finish second this season, matching their achievements in 2013/14, 2008/09 and 2001/02. It will also be another improvement under Klopp after finishing as low as eighth in his debut year, followed by fourth place in each of the last two.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool haven't had that kind of consistency in the top four for a decade, since 2009.

"We will probably qualify for the third time in a row for the Champions League, it's been a while since that happened, we are fighting for the top spot in the league and we are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, it's obvious," Klopp said.

Liverpool are also aiming to reach the Champions League final for the second season in a row, potentially even going one better than last year.

The Reds meet Porto at Anfield in the first leg of the quarter final on Tuesday night, with either Manchester United or Barcelona awaiting in the last four if Liverpool are successful.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message