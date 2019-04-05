Manchester United 'Main Candidates' to Secure €70m Move for Sporting CP Star as Rebuild Begins

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

Manchester United are looking most likely to get a €70m deal for Bruno Fernandes over the line this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add an attack-minded midfielder to his ranks in the coming months. 

Fernandes is in the form of his life for Sporting CP, having scored 26 goals and registered 14 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions so far, and is widely expected to move on in the summer due to the financial issues facing his current side. 

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

He has been linked with a who's who of Europe's elite clubs, but United have been the one constant in the headlines relating to the 24-year-old, and newspaper Journal de Noticias (via Sport Witness) have named them as the 'main candidates' to get the deal done. 

They say that his attributes fit into what United are looking for in a midfield addition, and that he would represent a 'jackpot' for Solskjaer's side. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It's a claim that is backed up by Correio de Manha (also via Sport Witness) who say that United have made the 'first moves' towards securing his signature. That report goes further, outlining the financial troubles Sporting are dealing with at present, and adds that a club record €70m sale would likely be welcome as a result. 

On United's interest, the latter claims they are only 'slightly' ahead of the likes of Chelsea, PSG, Atletico Madrid and Inter - but are nonetheless the most likely destination.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message