Manchester United 'Main Candidates' to Secure €70m Move for Sporting CP Star as Rebuild Begins

Manchester United are looking most likely to get a €70m deal for Bruno Fernandes over the line this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add an attack-minded midfielder to his ranks in the coming months.

Fernandes is in the form of his life for Sporting CP, having scored 26 goals and registered 14 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions so far, and is widely expected to move on in the summer due to the financial issues facing his current side.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

He has been linked with a who's who of Europe's elite clubs, but United have been the one constant in the headlines relating to the 24-year-old, and newspaper Journal de Noticias (via Sport Witness) have named them as the 'main candidates' to get the deal done.

They say that his attributes fit into what United are looking for in a midfield addition, and that he would represent a 'jackpot' for Solskjaer's side.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

It's a claim that is backed up by Correio de Manha (also via Sport Witness) who say that United have made the 'first moves' towards securing his signature. That report goes further, outlining the financial troubles Sporting are dealing with at present, and adds that a club record €70m sale would likely be welcome as a result.

On United's interest, the latter claims they are only 'slightly' ahead of the likes of Chelsea, PSG, Atletico Madrid and Inter - but are nonetheless the most likely destination.