Neil Warnock Considering Cardiff Exit at End of Season With Players Concerned Over Manager's Future

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock is considering resigning at the end of the season regardless of whether the Welsh side avoid relegation or not.

The 70-year-old is currently contracted to Cardiff until 2020 but could leave a year before his contract expires.

According to a report from the Sun, there are some Cardiff players who believe Warnock will leave at the end of the season. The Bluebirds currently sit in the relegation zone in 18th place, five points adrift of safety.

It has been a difficult season for Cardiff off the pitch as well on it. In January, £15m signing Emiliano Sala tragically died in a plane crash.

Cardiff were concerned at one point that the emotional toll of the tragedy would cause Warnock to step down as manager.

Warnock's managerial career has spanned over 30 years, managing 13 different clubs. He holds the record for most promotions in English football with eight and guided Cardiff to automatic promotion last season when they finished second in the Championship.

However, it has been a struggle for the Welsh side in the Premier League, managing just eight wins all season.

With the club five points of adrift of safety and having a far inferior goal difference to their relegation rivals, Cardiff face an uphill battle to stay up.

Their next game is against Burnley away on Saturday, a crucial fixture in their bid to avoid the drop.

They then face FA Cup semi finalists Brighton before a difficult game at home to title-chasing Liverpool. The Bluebirds finish the season off with fixtures against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Manchester United.