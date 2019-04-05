Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace: Rafael Benitez's Best Available Magpies Lineup

Newcastle United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, with just one point separating the sides in the table.

Rafael Benitez watched his team be comfortably beaten by Arsenal on Monday night and the Magpies boss will be hoping for an immediate response against Palace.

The only fresh injury concern for Newcastle is the fitness of midfielder Isaac Hayden after being forced off at the Emirates Stadium with a hip injury, and with Sean Longstaff ruled out for the rest of the season, the options in midfield could be sparse for the match at St. James' Park.

Here's how Newcastle could line up against the Eagles.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Martin Dubravka (GK) - Newcastle's number one is looking for his 10th clean sheet of the season.

Florian Lejeune (CB) - After missing the first half of the campaign with a cruciate ligament injury, Lejeune has made 11 starts from a possible 12.

Jamaal Lascelles (CB) - The Magpies captain is expected to make his 30th appearance of the season in all competitions.

Paul Dummett (CB) - A natural full-back, Dummett has been used on the left of a back three as Benitez looks to sure up his defence with two defensive wingers.

Midfielders

Michael Regan/GettyImages

DeAndre Yedlin (RM) - Yedlin's lightning pace is a useful asset at both ends of the pitch, with the USA international grabbing an assist against Bournemouth two games ago.

Ki Sung-yueng (CM) - Replaced Hayden at the Emirates, Ki is the most likely candidate to fill the void on Saturday for his 11th start of the season.

Mohamed Diame (CM) - Diame has started most games this campaign but the powerful Senegalese midfielder is still looking for his first direct goal contribution.

Matt Ritchie (LM) - Rescued three points the other week with a 94th minute winner against his former club Bournemouth.

Forwards

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Ayoze Perez (RW) - Perez has three goals in his last six games - more than he managed in his previous 15 matches.

Salomon Rondon (ST) - An identical record to Perez in his last six appearances, Rondon is one goal away from double figures in the Premier League this season.

Miguel Almiron (LW) - Has looked very bright since arriving on Tyneside in January but Almiron still awaits his first goal or assist in a Newcastle shirt.