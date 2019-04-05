Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson's Best Available Eagles Lineup

Crystal Palace travel north to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

After a 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, the Eagles will be out to win in order to avoid being drawn into a late relegation scrap.

Roy Hodgson has no fresh injury concerns after Andros Townsend recovered from a hand injury to feature against his former club Spurs, while Mamadou Sakho remains out with a serious knee injury.

Here's how the Eagles could line up against Newcastle.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Vicente Guaita (GK) - Since displacing Wayne Hennessey as the number one at Selhurst Park, the 32-year-old has kept six clean sheets in 14 games.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - This season's breakthrough talent won the club's Player of the Month award this week for the fourth time this campaign.

Scott Dann (CB) - Dann has started three of the previous four games in Sakho's absence.

James Tomkins (CB) - Praised by Hodgson in his pre-match press conference for his senior role in the squad this season.

Patrick Van Aanholt (LB) - The former Chelsea man scored his second of the campaign against Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Midfielders

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Jeffrey Schlupp (CM) - The versatile Premier League winner has played in central midfield on 12 occasions this season.

Luka Milivojevic (CM) - The Serbian midfielder is currently Palace's top scorer with 10 goals, having scored twice from the spot in the last three games.

James McArthur (CM) - The Scotland international has made 30 Premier League starts of a possible 32 this season and has featured in every game so far.

Forwards

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Wilfried Zaha (RW) - With three goals and two assists from his previous six appearances, Newcastle's defence are in for a tough afternoon if Zaha is on his game.

Michy Batshuayi (ST) - The on-loan striker has two goals in one game against Newcastle - an FA Cup fixture whilst paying for Chelsea last season.

Andros Townsend (LW) - Townsend is preparing to face a former club for the second time this week and will be looking for his fifth Premier League goal of the season.