Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson's Best Available Eagles Lineup

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

Crystal Palace travel north to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

After a 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, the Eagles will be out to win in order to avoid being drawn into a late relegation scrap.

Roy Hodgson has no fresh injury concerns after Andros Townsend recovered from a hand injury to feature against his former club Spurs, while Mamadou Sakho remains out with a serious knee injury.

Here's how the Eagles could line up against Newcastle.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Vicente Guaita (GK) - Since displacing Wayne Hennessey as the number one at Selhurst Park, the 32-year-old has kept six clean sheets in 14 games.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - This season's breakthrough talent won the club's Player of the Month award this week for the fourth time this campaign.

Scott Dann (CB) - Dann has started three of the previous four games in Sakho's absence.

James Tomkins (CB) - Praised by Hodgson in his pre-match press conference for his senior role in the squad this season.

Patrick Van Aanholt (LB) - The former Chelsea man scored his second of the campaign against Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Midfielders

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Jeffrey Schlupp (CM) - The versatile Premier League winner has played in central midfield on 12 occasions this season.

Luka Milivojevic (CM) - The Serbian midfielder is currently Palace's top scorer with 10 goals, having scored twice from the spot in the last three games.

James McArthur (CM) - The Scotland international has made 30 Premier League starts of a possible 32 this season and has featured in every game so far.

Forwards

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Wilfried Zaha (RW) - With three goals and two assists from his previous six appearances, Newcastle's defence are in for a tough afternoon if Zaha is on his game.

Michy Batshuayi (ST) - The on-loan striker has two goals in one game against Newcastle - an FA Cup fixture whilst paying for Chelsea last season.

Andros Townsend (LW) - Townsend is preparing to face a former club for the second time this week and will be looking for his fifth Premier League goal of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message