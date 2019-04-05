Real Madrid to Offer Raphael Varane Massive Pay Rise Amid Interest From Manchester United & PSG

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

Real Madrid will pull out all the stops to hold on to French defender Raphael Varane, as reports claim they will offer him an extra €3m per year to keep him at the Bernabeu.

It's widely believed that the 25-year-old is considering a move away in the summer, having won all there is to win in Madrid over the last eight years. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

He was a crucial part of the side who won three successive Champions Leagues, and has winners medals for every domestic trophy in his locker, but although he may feel his time in Madrid has come to an end, both the Real hierarchy and the re-appointed Zidane are keen to hold onto him. 

So the story goes from AS anyway, as the Spanish outlet claim a drastic wage rise from his current €6m to €9m per year is on the table should he agree to staying put. 

The plan was initially to begin talks in 2020 ahead of his current deal expiring in 2022, but the speculation surrounding his future has Real officials nervy, and they have brought plans forward in order to secure his long-term future.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Zidane - who recommended signing Varane from RC Lens back in 2011 - is likely to see him as a part of his plans going forward, and won't want the World Cup winner going off to join a European rival.


At the moment, it is believed that Paris Saint-Germain are the strongest contenders for his signature, with Juventus a close second as they seek a long-term alternative to Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Manchester United and Bayern are also credited with an interest. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message