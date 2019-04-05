Real Madrid Provide Injury Update on Dani Carvajal & Vinicius Jr Ahead of Crucial Eibar Clash

April 05, 2019

Real Madrid have offered a positive update on the recovery of both Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr., with the defender returning to training as he enters the final stages of his recuperation. 


The Spaniard is yet play under returning coach Zinedine Zidane, having been sidelined since sustaining a muscle injury in the humiliating 4-1 defeat to Ajax in the Champions League last month.

However, he has been making steady progress in his recovery, and made a successful return to full training with the first team on Thursday, ahead of Los Blancos' crucial clash against Eibar following that ignominious 2-1 defeat to Valencia in midweek.

In a statement on their official website, the club confirmed: "The team this morning returned to training as preparations began for Saturday's meeting with Éibar at the Santiago Bernabéu (4:15pm CET). 

"The main piece of team news relates to Dani Carvajal, who completed the first part of the session alongside his teammates, before doing some individual work."

Alongside Carvajal, another man looking to accelerate his return to the fold is Vinicius Jr., who ruptured a ligament in his knee at the start of March, and the club revealed: "Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr. took to the grass, where he did some running drills on his own."

There were then further updates on Thibaut Courtois and Marcos Llorente, who have also been hampered in recent weeks: "Courtois continues with his recovery, whilst Marcos Llorente worked out indoors. The players who started at Mestalla combined running work out on the grass with some work indoors. 

"The rest of the group, including youth-team players, Moha and Álex, worked on rondos, possession drills, shots on goal and played matches in reduced-sized pitches."

