Southampton vs. Liverpool Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch the Premier League matchup between Southampton and Liverpool on Friday, April 5.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 04, 2019

Southampton hosts Liverpool in a key Premier League contest on Friday, April 5 at St. Mary's Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

In its last match, Liverpool beat Tottenham 2–1, but the Reds trail Manchester City by a point in a heated race for the title and can get a leg up on its competition with a road win.

Southampton, meanwhile, is coming off a 1–0 win over Brighton last weekend and will look to climb further away from the drop zone. The Saints are five points clear of 18th place, though they have a game in hand on Cardiff City. They're tied with Brighton and Burnley on points with 33 apiece.

There are a number of personnel links between the two sides, with Liverpool signing a series of players from Southampton in recent years, including Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne, among others.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here. You can also watch recent Liverpool matches and all-time Liverpool classics and tactical analysis on SI TV. Start a free trial today here!

