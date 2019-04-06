David Wagner Reveals the Key Reason Behind Huddersfield's Poor Premier League Campaign

By 90Min
April 06, 2019

Former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has pointed to a poor summer transfer window as the reason for the Terriers' terrible season. 

After guiding the club to safety in their debut season in the Premier League, Wagner found his second season in England's much more challenging, overseeing just two wins in Huddersfield first 22 league games of the 2018/19 campaign before leaving on January 14.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The German left with Huddersfield planted at the foot of the Premier League, with their relegation to the Championship confirmed following Wagner's departure, as the 47-year-old suggested an unproductive transfer window wasn't ideal prior to the new season.

Speaking to The Times, he said: "I know exactly what went wrong. Our business in the summer wasn't the best compared to the others. I know what happened with the injury crisis, we lost four midfielders in a week.

"This is part of the reflection obviously. But it was anything but a one-man show. We had great supporters, a great chairman who supported me, unbelievable backroom staff and players as well. There will be sadness now but there will be a moment when they look back and are really proud of what they have done."

Wagner has been out of work since leaving the John Smith's Stadium at the beginning of the year, but having gained experience during his time in England and Germany, Wagner is looking to work in either of those two countries.


He added: "The Premier League is the most challenging league in terms of the quality of the clubs, the quality of the managers, the quality of the individuals.

"The German Bundesliga is very interesting for me because I was born and brought up in Germany. I have never worked in the Bundesliga so that makes it more exciting. I have two markets now where I am absolutely ready to compete when the right opportunity comes around the corner."

As well as targeting a return to management, Wagner admitted that he would only do so under the right conditions, citing a club that is 'brave' and 'exciting'. 

He said: "The set-up has to be right. The owner has to be brave enough to try and bring his club forward and the mindset has to be exciting and really challenging."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message