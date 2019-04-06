Everton vs Arsenal: Marco Silva's Best Available Toffees Lineup

Everton host an in-form Arsenal side at Goodison Park on Sunday, as they seek to challenge Wolves for 'best of the rest' in seventh position.

Everton currently sit tenth in the league on 43 points, four points off Wolves in seventh. That coveted spot is likely to ensure Europa League qualification for next season, and, with five teams in with a realistic chance of finishing there, an interesting battle is set to commence.

Everton have won successive league games for only the second time this season, with recent 2-0 victories against Chelsea and West Ham.

Marco Silva picked a consistent team in a familiar 4-2-3-1 shape, and is likely to remain unchanged.

Goalkeeper & Defenders



IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Despite being involved in an incident outside of a pub in Sunderland this week, it would be a surprise to see England's number one dropped. Capable of the spectacular as well as the calamitous, Pickford needs to find consistency in his game.





Seamus Coleman (RB) - Now 30, Coleman isn't the attacking force he was in his younger years. However, a series of fine displays have seen him nominate for March's Premier League Player of the Month.





Michael Keane (CB) - Keane recently had the chance to stake the claim for an England spot in the March fixtures and has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham. While dominant in the air, he can be ponderous and slow to react, struggling to deal with more nimble strikers.





Kurt Zouma (CB) - A prodigious talent as a teenager in France, the Chelsea loanee - now 24 - hasn't quite lived up to those lofty expectations, but has been a solid option for Silva this season.





Lucas Digne (LB) - One of Everton's standout players this season, the summer signing - who famously rejected Liverpool earlier in his career - has impressed with his wicked deliveries from the flank.

Midfielders

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Idrissa Gueye (DM) - Gana continues to be one of the most reliable ball-winners in the Premier League, averaging 4.3 tackles and 2.3 interceptions per game this season.





Andre Gomes (CM) - A fan favourite amongst the Goodison faithful, the Barcelona loanee has impressed with his composure and dribbling. However, he could improve the defensive side of his game, as well as his creativity in the final third.





Richarlison (RM) - After a superb start to the season following his arrival from Watford last summer, the Brazil international - who was bizarrely linked with Liverpool this week - has tailed off slightly. However, 12 goals from a 21 wide forward is a very respectable tally.





Gylfi Sigurdsson (AM) - Sigurdsson has redeemed himself somewhat this campaign following an underwhelming first season at the club, having been signed for a hefty £44m from Swansea in the summer of 2017. Double figures in goals has become the norm for the Iceland international.





Bernard (LM) - A gifted but slight player, Bernard has - as expected - had an up-and-down first season in England's top flight. The winger must improve his end product, having scored just the once this campaign.

Striker

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - Strong in the air, Calvert-Lewin is a versatile, hard-working forward, even if he isn't the most prolific. The 22-year-old has a career best of six Premier League goals this season.

