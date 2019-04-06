Gennaro Gattuso Ready to Walk Away From Milan Even if Champions League Qualification Is Achieved

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso is rumoured to be prepared to walk away from the San Siro at the end of this season - regardless of whether they qualify for the Champions League.

It has been suspected for some time that Gattuso's future at the club is dependent on Milan finishing in the top four and participating in Europe's biggest cup competition once again next season. However, a top four finish may now be irrelevant as the Italian manager is ready to quit even if this is achieved.

Their position in the league has recently come under threat following recent poor results, and they now find themselves just one point clear of fifth placed Atalanta. Hopes of holding onto this spot are not helped by their upcoming trip to play Juventus on Saturday, with the home side looking unstoppable.

As reported by Football Italia, the former Milan player's dissatisfaction at the club has grown due to rising tension between himself and the sporting director, Leonardo. The friction between the pair is said to have heightened due to the director's unconvincing defence of his manager during difficult periods of this season.

Gattuso, a club legend at the San Siro, is reportedly concerned that he is being made a scapegoat at his beloved club and would rather leave the club as a matter of principle.

Top four rivals Atalanta will be playing at the San Siro on Sunday against Milan's rivals Inter, knowing that a win will see them leapfrog Rossoneri into fourth spot if they fail to win at Juventus.

Without a win in three, Milan could find themselves hitting a torrid run of form at the worst point of the season. If things do not turn around quickly, tensions between Gattuso and Leonardo will surely continue to rise and the manager's time at the club could be over sooner rather than later.